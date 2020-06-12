Cookies

The Last of Us

We're doing an extra stream playing The Last of Us today

In celebration of the well-awaited The Last of Us: Part II review drop, we're hopping back into the original game in an extra stream today.

If you have yet to notice, today marks the review drop for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II and we're celebrating this by hosting a second stream today where we'll be playing the original game held an hour before the usual streaming time to talk about our review of its sequel and you can thus feel free to ask some questions regarding our review (which you can find here if you have yet to read it).

Sound interesting to you? Head over to our live page at 2 pm BST (3 pm CEST).

The Last of Us

