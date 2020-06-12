We're doing an extra stream playing The Last of Us today

You're watching Advertisements

If you have yet to notice, today marks the review drop for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II and we're celebrating this by hosting a second stream today where we'll be playing the original game held an hour before the usual streaming time to talk about our review of its sequel and you can thus feel free to ask some questions regarding our review (which you can find here if you have yet to read it).

Sound interesting to you? Head over to our live page at 2 pm BST (3 pm CEST).