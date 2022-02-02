We're diving into the mecha fighting RPG Wolfstride on today's GR Live

Later today, we're continuing our week of GR Live streams by diving into OTA IMON Studios' latest title, the "immature grown-up RPG" known as Wolfstride. Based on a group of misfits who are fumbling their way through a mecha tournament, this title asks players to repair and upgrade their rig, using funds earned from completing strange, odd-job tasks.

With a black and white monochromatic art style, Wolfstride is slated to be quite the hilarious tale, and to see if it lives up to that, we're going to be jumping into the game for two hours on today's stream.

As per usual, this means you can catch all of the action at the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where for today, our very own Rebeca will be hosting. Be sure to drop by to catch all of the action.