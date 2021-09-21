We're diving into the Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta on today's GR Live

HQ

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta got extended recently, and will now run until tomorrow, and to mark that occasion, we're going to be diving into that very beta, to put Vanguard's multiplayer through the ringer.

Available on all platforms, the beta once again includes the Champion Hill game mode, but also features a selection of maps and game modes from the core multiplayer experience. There are also an array of weapons to take for a spin, as Sledgehammer has provided a pretty formidable look at what the multiplayer will look like come launch.

To come and join in on the fun, we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage for two hours, where Ben will be the host for today.

You can take a look at the second beta weekend trailer for Vanguard below to see what is on offer, or dive into the beta on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series or PC today (with PlayStation players getting access entirely for free).

As for when Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch, release is still set for November 5, on all the aforementioned platforms.