We're diving into the 2D platformer, Skul: The Hero Slayer on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off another week of GR Live streams later today, when we dive into SouthPAW Games 2D action rogue-like, Skul: The Hero Slayer. Designed as a platforming title, the aim of this game is to embark on a quest to free the King from captivity, taking out the Imperial Army on the way, all in an effort to save the land.

With plenty of action promised, we'll be going live in a few hours to start this quest for ourselves, where our very own Rebeca will be jumping into the game from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, for two hours of gameplay.

Be sure to drop by to follow our adventure, and to get an idea of what we'll be getting up to, be sure to catch the game's launch trailer below.