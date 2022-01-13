We're diving into some Monster Hunter Rise on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the official release date for the PC version of Capcom's creature slaying game, Monster Hunter Rise. Bringing the title to PC players after it previously served an almost year-long stint as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, this edition features improved performance and customisable options to suit what gaming PCs can offer up.

While we've already published our review on this version of the game (you can read our thoughts on it here), we're also going to be diving into the game for a couple of hours on today's GR Live, when we'll be tracking, fighting and slaying all manners of monsters.

To join in on the action, you can be sure to catch us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the typical duration of two hours, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting today. Until then, be sure to also catch the launch trailer for the PC edition below, to get an idea of what is to come.