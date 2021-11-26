We're diving into some Halo Infinite multiplayer on today's GR Live

HQ

Halo Infinite has been crushing it in terms of player numbers ever since the multiplayer surprise launched back on November 15. The game has been frequently averaging 200,000 players on Steam alone, making it more popular than even the more recent Battlefield 2042. As of writing this news, Halo has twice the number of current players compared to Battlefield (on Steam), with 57,398 players to 30,541.

While we've already streamed the Halo Infinite multiplayer as of late, hosting one on the day that the game surprised launched, we're going to be diving back into Halo Infinite later today, where we'll be squadding up and looking to slug it out over the variety of game modes that are currently available.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, where Dori will be hosting and various other Gamereactor members (myself included) will also be dropping by for some multiplayer action.

As we lead up to the stream, be sure to also read our final campaign impressions ahead of the mode launching on December 8.