We're diving into Fall Guys on today's GR Live

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has emerged as the next indie sensation to capture the imaginations of gamers all over the world, with more than a million players jumping into the game since it launched earlier this week. We're going to take a look ourselves later today, with Kieran preparing to play the game on PC and, in the process, show the world his prowess on inflated assault courses. To see if he's got the moves (or not), tune into GR Live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. We'll see you there!