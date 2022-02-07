Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

We're diving into Dying Light 2 Stay Human once again on today's GR Live

Join us as we continue our odyssey in Techland's dark world.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you tuned into our GR Live streams at the tail end of last week, you'll know that we've been diving into and exploring the vast world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Coming from Techland, the game is set in the dark gritty urban landscape of The City, and is the sequel to 2015's Dying Light.

While we've already covered the game quite extensively, including a review that you can read here, and the former two streams, which you can check out below, we're going to be hosting one final one as we continue our journey into the dangerous post-apocalyptic world.

You can join us at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, where our very own Dori will be hosting for the traditional duration of two hours.

HQ
HQ
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Related texts



Loading next content