We're diving into Call of Duty: Warzone on GR Live today

Call of Duty: Warzone, the next entry in Activision's long-running shooter series, was officially announced and unveiled last night. What's more, it's launching today. Surprise, everyone!

The first wave of players able to hit servers are those who purchased last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Those lucky souls will be able to access the game starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET (everyone else has to wait until 7pm GMT tonight), which is why we're holding back from our usual start time so we've got a chance to get everything ready for the stream.

To see the new free-to-play battle royale shooter in action, simply tune in to GR Live at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET and watch on as Dóri dives into the PC version of the game.