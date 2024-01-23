Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Another Code: Recollection

We're diving into Another Code: Recollection on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of mysteries on Blood Edward Island later.

After receiving a letter from her father, who she thought was dead, Ashley has to travel to the mysterious Blood Edward Island in order to figure out just what's going on. If that sounds like your kind of mystery, be sure to join us later for GR Live.

We'll be tackling the first hour of Another Code: Recollection, so don't worry about major spoilers coming your way. We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CET, so be sure to join us on the GR Live Homepage. In the meantime, our review of Another Code: Recollection is live for you to check out.

Another Code: Recollection

