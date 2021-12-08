We're diving back into some Halo Infinite on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a big one for 343 Industries and Halo Infinite, as it is the official launch day for the campaign and technically the full Infinite experience. That means that from 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET today, you can explore the next era of the Master Chief in what is being regarded as the largest Halo campaign to date.

But while we all have that to look forward to, we're going to be getting you all hyped up for Master Chief's next adventure by jumping back into Halo Infinite's multiplayer later today, where we'll be whipping out our MR40 rifle and Sidekick sidearm to to take the fight to some rival Spartans for two hours.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to see us jump into a little bit of Quick Play, Big Team Battle, and Ranked.

Until then, if you haven't yet, be sure to read our review of the Halo Infinite campaign here (and watch our video review below), and see what we thought about the multiplayer here as well.