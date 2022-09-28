We're diving back into Grounded on today's GR Live

HQ

Grounded has officially left Early Access and Game Preview. The Obsidian Entertainment-developed title has arrived as a finished product, and following around two years of pre-launch improvements, we think that makes for a good reason to see how the title is shaping up.

Which is why on today's GR Live, we will be diving into Grounded, with our very own Rebeca hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see how the survival adventure game is shaping up, and until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of Grounded here, and even take a look at the launch trailer below.