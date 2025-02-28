We're digging up the past in Two Point Museum on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've ever thought about running your own museum but don't have the funds to establish a location in the middle of a city, or don't have the heartlessness needed to rob other places of their artefacts (looking at you, British Museum), then Two Point Museum gives you the chance to have your own simulated museum.

We'll be building the Gamereactor Museum on today's GR Live, starting from our usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. If you want to join in and help us put the digital past on display, you can find us via the GR Live Homepage or our YouTube and Twitch channels.

If you want to read our full thoughts on the game if you're thinking about picking it up for yourself, you can also find our Two Point Museum review here.