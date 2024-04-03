We're digging up family secrets in Open Roads on today's GR Live

HQ

Late last week, the adventure game Open Roads made its arrival on PC and consoles, bringing a story that revolved around a mother and daughter duo as they went on a road trip, developed a deeper connection, and unravelled family secrets. The game starred both Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever, and with that star-power behind it, we're going to check out the game today to see how it shapes up.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Open Roads, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, and catch a trailer for the game below for a glimpse of what it is set to offer.