English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Open Roads

We're digging up family secrets in Open Roads on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the adventure game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Late last week, the adventure game Open Roads made its arrival on PC and consoles, bringing a story that revolved around a mother and daughter duo as they went on a road trip, developed a deeper connection, and unravelled family secrets. The game starred both Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever, and with that star-power behind it, we're going to check out the game today to see how it shapes up.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Open Roads, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of the action, and catch a trailer for the game below for a glimpse of what it is set to offer.

HQ
Open Roads

Related texts



Loading next content