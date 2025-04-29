We're destroying TVs and toilets in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare on today's GR Live

HQ

We've all had neighbours we really didn't like. Whether they were too loud, unfriendly, or complained non-stop about you living your life, there are plenty of reasons to defy the bible and loathe thy neighbour.

Today, we'll be taking out some of those neighbourly frustrations in Invisible Walls latest multiplayer hit Neighbors: Suburban Warfare. As usual, you can find our stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages.

We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. If you've not yet played it, Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is a base-defence game where you have to save your home against an invading team while also trying to destroy the enemy home yourself. With wacky characters and abilities, it doesn't take itself too seriously and manages to be a lot of slapstick fun.