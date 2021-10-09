We're delving into Battlefield 2042's open beta on today's GR Live

HQ

The beta for Battlefield 2042 has now gone live to everyone and we are jumping in on the action on today's steam. Here we will be playing several rounds of Conquest on one of the futuristic shooter's new 128-player maps which is called Orbital. If you're thinking of picking up the game then it'll be worth your while tuning in, as we will be experimenting with four of its flexible operatives and playing around with its new guns and vehicles.

To check out the stream, be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our thoughts from the recent beta here.