Ready Or Not

We're defusing hostile situations in Ready or Not on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into VOID Interactive's tactical FPS.

Later today, we're back for another Gamereactor Live stream, where this time we're going to be diving into VOID Interactive's intense, tactical FPS Ready or Not, a game that tasks players with commanding a SWAT police unit, as they race across a city confronting and neutralising a variety of hostile and demanding situations.

With a focus on strategy and making as few mistakes as possible, as a wrong step could be the difference between life and death, this game is designed to be challenging and realistic, and looks to ensure that with a wide-array of tools and gear to help you get the job done.

You can catch us as we look to check out Ready or Not for two hours on today's GR Live, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage for the typical two hours, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where Ben will be hosting and leading the SWAT team. Until then, be sure to check out the gameplay trailer for the title below.

Ready Or Not

Ready Or Not has a new gameplay trailer

Ready Or Not has a new gameplay trailer
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

The tactical first-person shooter is available for pre-order now ahead of alpha testing later this year, introducing you to the realistic mechanics.



