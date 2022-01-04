We're defusing hostile situations in Ready or Not on today's GR Live

Later today, we're back for another Gamereactor Live stream, where this time we're going to be diving into VOID Interactive's intense, tactical FPS Ready or Not, a game that tasks players with commanding a SWAT police unit, as they race across a city confronting and neutralising a variety of hostile and demanding situations.

With a focus on strategy and making as few mistakes as possible, as a wrong step could be the difference between life and death, this game is designed to be challenging and realistic, and looks to ensure that with a wide-array of tools and gear to help you get the job done.

You can catch us as we look to check out Ready or Not for two hours on today's GR Live, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage for the typical two hours, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where Ben will be hosting and leading the SWAT team. Until then, be sure to check out the gameplay trailer for the title below.