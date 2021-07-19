We're cutting through hordes of nightmares in Boomerang X on today's GR Live

We're launching into a new week of GR Live streams by checking out one of the latest titles to be published by Devolver Digital, the chaotic and action-packed Boomerang X. Developed by DANG!, this game asks players to wield a mythical boomerang to cut through hordes of vile nightmares, and to make things that little bit wilder, you can even teleport to the boomerang whenever you see fit, to slingshot around its dangerous world.

As per usual, you can be sure to catch all of the action at the GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Rebeca will be taking the game for a spin for a couple of hours. And, if you're looking for an idea as to the sort of mayhem that is to come, be sure to check out the launch trailer below.