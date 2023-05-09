We're creating the theme park of our dreams in Park Beyond on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a big day for Park Beyond fans, as it marks the proper start of the Closed Beta Test. While some players have already been pushing the limits of creativity and exploring the Impossification suite over the weekend as part of the Early Access period for this test, the Closed Beta will be available to more players starting from this afternoon.

But to get a taste of what is to come, we're going to be jumping into Park Beyond just ahead of the Early Access period wrapping up. Starting at the earlier time of 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing a couple of hours of Limbic Entertainment's title. To catch this action as it unfolds, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage.

If you want to check out Park Beyond before its launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on June 16, you can register to be part of this PC-only Closed Beta Test over here, with the beta available until May 19.