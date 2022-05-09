We're creating a dynasty of adventurers in Rogue Legacy 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Right at the end of April, Cellar Door Games officially launched its rogue-lite indie game Rogue Legacy 2, following the title previously being in Early Access. The 1.0 update brought new classes, new bosses, more challenges, and of course an actual ending to the game. With all of this being said, we've decided it's time to once again jump into Rogue Legacy 2, and to face the challenge of this genealogical, demanding game.

To check out what Rogue Legacy 2 is bringing to the table, you can be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, when our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through this rogue-lite adventure for a little while.

Be sure to drop by to check out the game and until we do start, to get an idea of what we'll be getting up to, catch a trailer for Rogue Legacy 2 below.