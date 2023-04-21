We're cracking zombie skulls in Dead Island 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

After years and years and years of development, Dead Island 2 is officially here. Coming from Dambuster Studios, this zombie-slaying sequel takes players to a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles to survive and thrive in the chaos of a zombie-infested world.

With the game now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of Dead Island 2 on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting. You can catch all of the action when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of that stream being held, you can also read our review of Dead Island 2 here, or catch our video review below.