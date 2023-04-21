Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

We're cracking zombie skulls in Dead Island 2 on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Dambuster Studios' long-awaited sequel.

After years and years and years of development, Dead Island 2 is officially here. Coming from Dambuster Studios, this zombie-slaying sequel takes players to a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles to survive and thrive in the chaos of a zombie-infested world.

With the game now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of Dead Island 2 on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting. You can catch all of the action when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of that stream being held, you can also read our review of Dead Island 2 here, or catch our video review below.

Dead Island 2

