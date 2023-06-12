Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're co-streaming Ubisoft Forward tonight!

Get ready for Assassin's Creed, Star Wars, Prince of Persia and more!

While we've seen a lot of what Summer Game Fest has to offer with that stellar Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct last night, tonight marks another big event for the summer of gaming 2023, as we'll see Ubisoft Forward.

With updates planned for a lot of previously announced titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Star Wars: Outlaws, there's plenty to look forward to. If you want to stay up to date on the latest announcements from the show, why not join our live co-stream of the event? You can find it on the GR Live Homepage starting from 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST tonight.

As always, we'll also report on the biggest reveals as and when they happen alongside uploading trailers for you to check out, so keep an eye on the site all throughout today and the days to follow.

