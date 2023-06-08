We're co-streaming Summer Game Fest tonight

HQ

After a long wait and the heartbreak of a cancelled E3, we're finally here! Geoff Keighley will soon be about to show us what he's been cooking for the past few months as tonight we'll see the Summer Game Fest opening presentation.

Expectations are high, as they always are with these sorts of events, but with so many partners, it appears we're going to have a lot to discuss. Not all of us have been lucky enough to see the event in-person, but if you're still going to be watching live, at 20:00 BST tonight, why not join us on the GR Live Homepage to stay up to date on the latest announcements and biggest reveals.

What are you hoping gets announced tonight?