Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Venba

We're cooking up a storm in Venba on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Visai Games' narrative cooking game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Visai Games' narrative cooking game, Venba. Debuting a couple of days ago, this title revolves around an Indian family who immigrated to Canada, and looks to tell an emotional tale with the help of Tamil cooking sequences.

While we recently reviewed Venba, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to join our very own Rebeca, as she plays through the opening hour of this emotional and colourful narrative-heavy title.

Venba

Related texts

0
VenbaScore

Venba
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Visai Games tells an emotional story about an Indian family as they immigrate to Canada in the hopes of a better life.



Loading next content