We're cooking up a storm in Venba on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Visai Games' narrative cooking game, Venba. Debuting a couple of days ago, this title revolves around an Indian family who immigrated to Canada, and looks to tell an emotional tale with the help of Tamil cooking sequences.

While we recently reviewed Venba, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to join our very own Rebeca, as she plays through the opening hour of this emotional and colourful narrative-heavy title.