We're continuing Senua's Saga in Hellblade II on today's GR Live

HQ

One of the most exciting elements of the summer for gaming enthusiasts is that the steadier cadence of new arrivals and launches means that you get a breather and a chance to go back and play some games you may have been unable to play previously.

For me that includes Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, the sequel to Ninja Theory's psychological action adventure. This game takes Senua to Iceland to survive in a brutal Viking version of the country, all while continuing to overcome her psychosis.

I'll be jumping into the opening hour of Hellblade II on today's stream all from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And also don't forget to read our review of the game here, or catch our video review below.