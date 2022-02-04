We're continuing our Dying Light 2 Stay Human adventure on today's GR Live

HQ

After seven years of waiting following the launch of Dying Light, today marks the release date of Techland's anticipated sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. While we've already been covering the game quite extensively, with reviews, gameplay, and even a stream yesterday, we're continuing this effort by diving back into the terrifying world for a further two hours on today's GR Live.

Once again, it will be our very own Dori who will be taking point and hosting when we go live at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Throughout today, we'll be picking up where we left off yesterday, so be sure to catch all the action that unfolded throughout that stream in the VOD below.

And if you haven't already, be sure to also read our review of Dying Light 2 Stay Human here.