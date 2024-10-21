We're continuing our Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero journey on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, we held a special two-hour bumper stream for the recently released Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. The game has found massive success in the days following its launch, selling millions of copies in just 24 hours.

We just can't put the game down either, and so once more we're picking up Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for GR Live. Like last week, we'll be giving the game another two hours, to really sink into the depths of what the game has to offer.

If you want to join in, you can as always find us on the GR Live Homepage, or via our YouTube and Twitch streams. We'll be starting at the special time of 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST as it is a two-hour stream once more, so be sure to tune in! Also if you need a recap of what happened last time, check out the livestream replay below: