We're continuing our adventure in the Sea of Thieves on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, Rare kicked off yet another new season of its swashbuckling adventure game Sea of Thieves, bringing a whole bunch of quality of life improvements and new features for doting pirates to check out.

Season Five of Sea of Thieves welcomed the ability to bury your own treasure, let off fireworks, and generally relax with your crew of scurvy dogs in all manners of new places. But more than that, the game is also kicking off its holiday-themed Festival of Giving event today, so that players can earn new rewards all by getting into the festive spirit by sharing loot with other pirates in the world.

With the Festival of Giving starting today, we've decided to set sail in the Sea of Thieves once again, with the plan to dive and check out everything that Season Five has served up on today's livestream. We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for the typical two hours, at the GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be captaining our voyage across the big blue ocean.

Be sure to check out the Season Five trailer for Sea of Thieves below, to get a gist of what kind of antics we'll be getting up to when we start our voyage later today.