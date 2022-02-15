Cookies

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

We're conquering countries in Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into Koei Tecmo's strategy game.

HQ

Despite sharing a similar name to Dynasty Warriors 9, Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is a unique and different game. This title sees players diving into the Three Kingdoms era to engage in a country conquering simulation, packed with city sieges, politics to dance around, on top of an array of chaotic melee combat scenarios.

We'll be jumping in and checking out Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires for ourselves in a few hours, when our very own Rebeca will be going live at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for the typical two hours.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action for yourself, and to get an idea of what will be coming, be sure to check out the game's trailer below.

HQ
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

