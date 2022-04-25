Cookies

Dune: Spice Wars

We're conquering Arrakis in Dune: Spice Wars on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the Early Access 4X strategy game based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

HQ

Tomorrow marks the official Early Access release date of Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time 4X strategy game that is based on Frank Herbert's legendary science-fiction novel. The title asks players to suit up as one of four main factions, and to then work towards conquering and claiming complete control of the planet of Arrakis, all to claim its potential wealth for themselves.

While the Early Access phase does start tomorrow, we're able to stream the game a little early and will be jumping in and building up our faction, and starting to farm the planet's spice fields all while avoiding the dangerous and massive sandworms that live under the sandy surface.

Join us at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage for two hours of action as our very own Rebeca starts her campaign on the planet. Be sure to drop by and let us know what you think of the game, and until we do start, check out the latest trailer below.

