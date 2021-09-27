We're coming to the rescue within Embr on today's GR Live

HQ

Whilst we've seen a handful of firefighting titles over the years such as The Ignition Factor and Fahrenheit, none have tackled the concept in the same comedic manor as the recently released Embr. Embr, just like Overcooked and Moving Out that came before it, is a chaotic party game that sees you race into burning buildings and save helpless technology-addicted civilians. As you can imagine, there's a lot that can go wrong here, as structures will slowly collapse over time and you'll have to contend with other hazards such as toxic gas and electrical wires.

If you'd like to watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can read of review of the game here and check out some footage we captured in the video above.