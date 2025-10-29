We're clocking in for Dispatch on today's GR Live

HQ

After losing his father's prized mech suit and not having the funds to restore it, Robert Robertson finds his superhero dreams over before they could even be fully realised. However, the company known as SDN is willing to help him restore his suit, if he joins its forces as a dispatcher, sending a team of superheroes out on duty to stop crime and make California safer.

We'll be trying to manage our team of supervillains-turned-superheroes in Dispatch on today's GR Live. As a choice-based narrative game, we'll be doing our utmost to keep our team in line, but problems are sure to arise. If you want to join us in checking out Dispatch, we'll be avoiding spoilers as much as possible so be sure to hop into the stream on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and our very own GR Live Homepage. We'll be starting at our regular time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

In the meantime, you can check out our spoiler-free mid-season review of Dispatch. As episodes release weekly, we'll be posting more reviews as and when we get the chance to check out more of AdHoc's superhero narrative game.