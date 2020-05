You watching Advertisements

Invader Studios' love letter to 90s survival horror, Daymare: 1998, wants all players dead and we're going to try to keep that from happening to us, making us the exception to that rule. We'll be using our ammunition sparingly, staying away from suspicious corpses on the ground and aiming for undead heads on today's stream and you're more than welcome to join us.

If you wish to do so, simply visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).