We're cleansing the land of unholy magic in Infernax on today's GR Live

A couple of days ago, Berzerk Studio's action game Infernax officially left early access and launched as a full title. Designed as a fantasy adventure where the player suits up as a knight returning to their homeland to find it overridden by unholy, powerful magic, this game is all about uncovering and abolishing the curse that plagues the land.

With the title now officially available (and on Game Pass), we're going to be jumping into Infernax later today, where our very own Dori will be hosting and tackling this adventure starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for two hours. You can catch the action for yourself at the GR Live homepage when we go live.

Until we start however, be sure to catch a trailer for the game below, to get an idea of what we'll be in store for.