We're cleaning up crimes on today's GR Live

A couple of weeks ago, developer Draw Distance released its top-down stealth-action game, Serial Cleaners, a title that puts players in the shoes of a murder scene cleaner for the mob in 1990s New York City. Needless to say, it's quite a unique premise made even more unique by the four available cleaners that you can play as, each of whom bring a different style of cleaning to the table.

But you can see all of this in action soon, as later today we'll be diving into Serial Cleaners as part of the daily GR Live offering, meaning starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we'll be jumping into an hour of the game and looking to clean crimes without getting caught.

And until we do start, be sure to check out some gameplay for Serial Cleaners below, to get an idea of what we'll be getting up to when we go live in a few hours.