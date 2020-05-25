We're chomping humans in Maneater for today's stream

You watching Advertisements

Blindside Interactive's much-anticipated ocean life action RPG Maneater may not be the most true-to-life portrayal of life at sea out there, but it's certainly the most talked-about at the moment. Maneater released last week and we figured we'd be fools to pass up living as a shark for two hours and having unsuspecting humans swimming with the fishes as a direct consequence.

Do you want to see what we'd be up to if we were kings of the ocean? Visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) to join in on the fun.