Maneater

We're chomping humans in Maneater for today's stream

We're stepping into the shoes of... wait..plopping into the tail fins of a Great White for today's GR Live stream.

Blindside Interactive's much-anticipated ocean life action RPG Maneater may not be the most true-to-life portrayal of life at sea out there, but it's certainly the most talked-about at the moment. Maneater released last week and we figured we'd be fools to pass up living as a shark for two hours and having unsuspecting humans swimming with the fishes as a direct consequence.

Do you want to see what we'd be up to if we were kings of the ocean? Visit our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) to join in on the fun.

Maneater

ManeaterScore

Maneater
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Maneater takes the essence of GTA and channels it into a relentless ocean-based romp that somehow also manages to show the atrocious impact we humans have on our oceans."



