XDefiant

We're checking out XDefiant's first season on today's GR Live

The new batch of content brings a new faction, another game mode, additional weapons, and more.

HQ

We're going to be returning to one of the year's most popular shooters on today's GR Live. Now that the first season of XDefiant has made its arrival, we're going to be jumping back into the title to see how its new Rainbow Six: Siege GSK faction, and the three new maps and weapons, and the additional Capture the Flag game mode shake things up.

You can catch the action as it unfolds all from the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, when I will be hosting and playing for an hour.

And until then, you can also head over here to see Magnus' recent impressions of Season 1.

XDefiant

