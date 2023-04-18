We're checking out XDefiant's Closed Beta on today's GR Live

HQ

Towards the end of last week, we published a preview about Ubisoft's upcoming arena shooter, XDefiant, a preview that was based on being able to play a bunch of the game relatively recently. While you can check out what we thought about the game right here, we're also going to be jumping back into the title on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be looking to play an hour of the ongoing Closed Beta for the game, where she will get to experience each of the available factions, test a ton of unique weapons, and visit iconic Ubisoft locations in the broad map pool.

To join in on the fun, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage in a few hours, and also catch a little bit of XDefiant gameplay below for a teaser of what is to come.