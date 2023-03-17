Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wildcat Gun Machine

We're checking out Wildcat Gun Machine on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Chunkybox Games' bullet-hell twin-stick shooter.

We're capping off another week of GR Live streams today, and we're doing so by focusing our attention on Chunkybox Games' recent bullet-hell twin-stick shooter, Wildcat Gun Machine.

The idea of this game is to head into a chaotic dungeon to gun down all manner of nasty flesh beasts, using not just a collection of firearms, but also giant mech robots, and actual kittens.

With a lot of action on the cards, we're going to be jumping into Wildcat Gun Machine on today's GR Live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for an hour of gameplay, which you can join and watch by visiting the GR Live homepage.

Wildcat Gun Machine

