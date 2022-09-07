We're checking out We Are OFK on today's GR Live

HQ

A few weeks back, developer Team OFK launched the first episode of its musical biopic and narrative heavy video game, We Are OFK. Since then, the developer has been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis, and we're very nearly at the stage when the full We Are OFK experience is available.

So, with this being the case, we figured today is a great day to dive into the title on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the first of the available episodes. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for around an hour of fun.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also read our full review of We Are OFK right here, to see our opinions on the game.