Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
We Are OFK

We're checking out We Are OFK on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the first episode of Team OFK's music biopic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A few weeks back, developer Team OFK launched the first episode of its musical biopic and narrative heavy video game, We Are OFK. Since then, the developer has been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis, and we're very nearly at the stage when the full We Are OFK experience is available.

So, with this being the case, we figured today is a great day to dive into the title on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the first of the available episodes. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for around an hour of fun.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also read our full review of We Are OFK right here, to see our opinions on the game.

We Are OFK

Related texts

0
We Are OFKScore

We Are OFK
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

This interactive story tells the tale of four Los Angeles residents attempting to make it in the music industry.



Loading next content