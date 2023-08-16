We're checking out Waven's Early Access launch on today's GR Live

Today marks the global Early Access launch for Ankama Studio's free-to-play RPG, Waven. This multiplayer game will see players setting sail between various islands all in the quest for glory and fortune, and with this being the case, we're going to be taking a look at the title on today's GR Live.

Starting from the slightly later time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to check out the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a first-look at the RPG, and to see whether it's worth downloading and trying out for yourself.