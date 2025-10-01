news
War Thunder
We're checking out War Thunder's Tusk Force update on today's GR Live
Join us as we return to Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO once again.
HQ
The third major update of the year for War Thunder has arrived. Known as Tusk Force, this update adds a whopping slate of new vehicles to unlock and master, across the land, air, and sea options, all while even improving a couple of maps and enhancing the destruction effect for trees in particular.
It's once again a big change for War Thunder and to mark this moment and milestone, we're going to be hopping into the game as part of today's GR Live offering, where I will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage for an hour of action.
Be sure to drop by to see why War Thunder's now available and free-to-play Tusk Force update is worth checking out.