We're checking out War Thunder's Tusk Force update on today's GR Live

The third major update of the year for War Thunder has arrived. Known as Tusk Force, this update adds a whopping slate of new vehicles to unlock and master, across the land, air, and sea options, all while even improving a couple of maps and enhancing the destruction effect for trees in particular.

It's once again a big change for War Thunder and to mark this moment and milestone, we're going to be hopping into the game as part of today's GR Live offering, where I will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage for an hour of action.

Be sure to drop by to see why War Thunder's now available and free-to-play Tusk Force update is worth checking out.