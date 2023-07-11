We're checking out War Thunder's La Royale update on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, Gaijin Entertainment massively expanded its vehicular warfare title, War Thunder, with a brand new update called La Royale. This update, like some of the other major updates in the past, such as Drone Age, is not just bringing new vehicles, but is also adding additional mechanics and bringing graphical updates.

For starters, players can now engage in fortification mechanics in naval battles, as well as witnessing new flare and flight effects for rockets and missiles. There are also more realistic hit marks for certain tank shell types, functional radiators in armoured vehicles, and more.

As for the new vehicles, there are new planes, ground vehicles, and battleships for most countries, and if all of this isn't enough to get you excited, the two new locations of Iberian Castle and Franz Josef Land should hopefully fill your appetite.

To see a bunch of these new mechanics and content, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where I will be hosting and playing an hour of War Thunder's La Royale update.