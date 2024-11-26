We're checking out War Thunder's Firebirds update on today's GR Live

HQ

The second to last major update planned for War Thunder in 2024 has arrived. Known as Firebirds, this update focuses on introducing a collection of stealth-enabled aircraft to the game, as well as a slate of lighter ground vehicles, while simultaneously updating the Abandoned Factory map and generally improving the game's graphics and effects too.

Needless to say, it's a pretty meaty update, which is why we're returning to the military action game on today's GR Live to see what Firebirds has in store and to put it through the ringer. Starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, you can join me at the GR Live homepage for an hour of chaotic vehicular warfare.

And with the stream taking place in a few hours, you can also head over here to read the full patch update for Firebirds to learn about each of the new vehicles and the various other gameplay and design improvements and changes that have been introduced.