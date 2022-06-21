We're checking out War Thunder's Danger Zone update on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, the vehicular combat title War Thunder received a massive free update called Danger Zone. Bringing various modern vehicles, such as the F-14A Tomcat fighter jet, as well as the Israeli helicopter tech tree, the introduction of napalm as a weapon, and a couple of new maps to check out, this update really is a rather large one.

Which is why we're going to be jumping back into War Thunder on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and will be checking out a bunch of the new vehicles and other extra features during the time that we are live.

Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see all of this new content for yourself, and likewise, be sure to check out the trailer for War Thunder's Danger Zone update below.