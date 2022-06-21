Cookies

      news
      War Thunder

      We're checking out War Thunder's Danger Zone update on today's GR Live

      Join us as we dive into the vehicular combat title.

      Last week, the vehicular combat title War Thunder received a massive free update called Danger Zone. Bringing various modern vehicles, such as the F-14A Tomcat fighter jet, as well as the Israeli helicopter tech tree, the introduction of napalm as a weapon, and a couple of new maps to check out, this update really is a rather large one.

      Which is why we're going to be jumping back into War Thunder on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and will be checking out a bunch of the new vehicles and other extra features during the time that we are live.

      Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see all of this new content for yourself, and likewise, be sure to check out the trailer for War Thunder's Danger Zone update below.

      War Thunder

