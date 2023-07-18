Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Viewfinder

We're checking out Viewfinder on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of the stunning puzzler.

HQ

Yesterday, we published our review of Viewfinder, a wonderful and charming puzzler that plays with perspective in a truly confounding and unique way. While you can read our full thoughts on that game right here, if you want a glimpse of Viewfinder in action, you can join us for the latest GR Live in a few hours.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Viewfinder, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by and catch Rebeca as she attempts to solve a collection of the complex and mind-boggling puzzles set out in front of her.

Viewfinder

