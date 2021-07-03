We're checking out Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt's Closed Alpha on today's GR Live

This weekend, Sharkmob is hosting a Closed Alpha for its upcoming battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. The game, Bloodhunt, takes place in a locked down Prague and asks different types and classes of vampires to slug it out for the number one position at the end of it all.

We recently had a chance to get hands-on with the game ourselves as part of our E3 2021 coverage, and you check our impressions of the game here or below.

But, considering there is a Closed Alpha taking place over this weekend, we're going to be jumping into this dark version of Prague on GR Live later today. As per usual, you can catch all of the action at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Rebeca will be trying to prove if she is the ultimate vampire.