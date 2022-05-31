We're checking out V Rising on today's GR Live

HQ

V Rising has been making all kinds of headlines ever since its Early Access launch a couple of weeks ago. The title is already a million seller, and has generated all kinds of attention from fans around the world, and so we've decided that now is a great chance to see what all the fuss is about, and to jump into the game ourselves, on today's GR Live.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage, and for today, it will be me hosting and checking out what V Rising has to offer for the typical one hour duration.

Be sure to drop by and see what I think about Stunlock Studios' vampiric adventure and to see the sort of castle I end up constructing.