We're checking out The Siege and the Sandfox on today's GR Live

We're back for another GR Live stream later today! This time, we're going to be directing our attention toward developer Cardboard Sword's 2D stealth Metroidvania The Siege and the Sandfox, a platformer that is all about venturing into deep ruins and determining the truth of the evil that lurks in the sand.

For this GR Live stream, it's worth noting that we'll be starting slightly earlier, from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for the usual duration of an hour. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to join in on the action as it unfolds.