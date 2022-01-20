We're checking out The Settlers on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the start of the Closed Beta for Ubisoft's upcoming strategy game, The Settlers. Set to be the continuation of the iconic franchise, this title sees players leading one of three clans, as they grapple and fight for survival and control over an island packed with resources and potential.

While we've already had a chance to dive into the game build available in the Closed Beta, as part of our recent preview, you can now register your interest for getting a chance to try the game yourself, with the beta set to start later today at 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET, and running until January 24 at 9:00 GMT / 10:00 CET.

With this in mind, we're going to be jumping into a couple of hours of The Settlers on today's GR Live, where our very own Dori will be hosting for the usual two hour duration. We'll be starting at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and you can catch us at the GR Live homepage.

As for when The Settlers is expected to actually release. The game currently has a March 17 launch day, with it coming to PC.